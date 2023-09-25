Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230926-N-EU502-1056 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 26, 2023) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Anna-Marie Trute, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), performs push-ups during the annual physical readiness test, Sep. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 12:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli PRT [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

