104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15

Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing commander, reaches 3000 flying hours in the F-15 Eagle Sept. 21, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Reaching 3000 flying hours is a significant career milestone, and is a sign of an experienced pilot and master of the craft. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8044002
|VIRIN:
|230921-Z-WF052-1006
|Resolution:
|5504x7706
|Size:
|15.07 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
