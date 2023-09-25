Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15 [Image 7 of 8]

    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing commander, reaches 3000 flying hours in the F-15 Eagle Sept. 21, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Reaching 3000 flying hours is a significant career milestone, and is a sign of an experienced pilot and master of the craft. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 08:58
    Photo ID: 8044007
    VIRIN: 230921-Z-WF052-1049
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 19.71 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15 [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15
    104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT