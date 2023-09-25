104FW commander reaches 3000 flying hours in F-15

Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing commander, reaches 3000 flying hours in the F-15 Eagle Sept. 21, 2023, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Reaching 3000 flying hours is a significant career milestone, and is a sign of an experienced pilot and master of the craft. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

