USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot

230921-N-XB532-1039 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas, Masserant, from Riverview, Michigan, administers a flu shot to Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonpaul Pangan, from San Diego, in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Najwa Ziadi)

