USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot

230921-N-XB532-1023 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Madrigal, from Willits, California, administers a flu shot to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kimetriius Anderson, from St. Louis, in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Najwa Ziadi)

