USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot

230921-N-XB532-1029 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Koung Alex Thao, from Oroville, California, administers a flu shot to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Conner Mathews, from Plymouth, Indiana, in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Najwa Ziadi)

