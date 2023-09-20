Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot [Image 3 of 4]

    USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230921-N-XB532-1029 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Koung Alex Thao, from Oroville, California, administers a flu shot to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Conner Mathews, from Plymouth, Indiana, in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Najwa Ziadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 06:07
    Photo ID: 8043846
    VIRIN: 230921-N-XB532-1029
    Resolution: 2000x1335
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot
    USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot
    USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot
    USS John C. Stennis Flu Shot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT