    West Palm Beach, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    West Palm Beach, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 24, 2023) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Norberg, from West Palm Beach, Florida, poses for a photo in an electronics workshop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 24. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 23:28
    Photo ID: 8043528
    VIRIN: 230924-N-UA460-1238
    Resolution: 6299x4265
    Size: 942.4 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Electronics Technician
    West Palm Beach
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

