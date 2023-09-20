West Palm Beach, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 24, 2023) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Christopher Norberg, from West Palm Beach, Florida, solders a circuit board in an electronics workshop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 24. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 23:28
|Photo ID:
|8043527
|VIRIN:
|230924-N-UA460-1079
|Resolution:
|5939x4029
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
