West Palm Beach, Florida Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 25, 2023) – A West Palm Beach, Florida native is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105).



Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christopher Norberg joined the Navy in 2013 and is now forward-deployed aboard Dewey to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something different,” said Norberg. “I was tired of doing the same work, and joining the Navy gave me more of an opportunity to do different things on a daily basis.”



As an electronics technician, Norberg is responsible for troubleshooting and repairing electronic circuit cards and modules, as well as maintaining radar, navigation and communication systems throughout the ship.”



“I enjoy being an electronics technician because I’m able to work on a broad range of equipment and not just one specific thing,” said Norberg.



Norberg said the most rewarding part of serving in the Navy has been the chance to travel the world.



“The most interesting thing to me has been the chance to see different places,” said Norberg. “From Chicago to Norfolk and all the way to San Diego, and now Japan, with port visits to Okinawa, Sasebo, Hawaii, Guam and the Philippines just to name some.”



Norberg offered a word of advice for those thinking about joining the Navy.



“I think it’s really important to think about what you want to do,” said Norberg. “Think about the rate you choose because that’s the job you are going to be committed to and it will largely shape your day-to-day experiences.”



Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

