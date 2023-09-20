NSWC Launches Suicide Prevention Training for NSW Spouses

CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 14, 2023) Partners of West Coast based NSW Sailors attend the first suicide prevention training for spouses at Silver Strand Training Complex. Jeanne Lagorio, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Force Suicide Prevention Coordinator, leads the training to raise awareness about suicides within the community and provide support to the spouses. The training aims to break down the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues. Naval Special Warfare is the nation elite's maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

