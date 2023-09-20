Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Launches Suicide Prevention Training for NSW Spouses [Image 1 of 2]

    NSWC Launches Suicide Prevention Training for NSW Spouses

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Destiny Cheek 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    CORONADO, Calif. (Sept. 14, 2023) Partners of West Coast based NSW Sailors attend the first suicide prevention training for spouses at Silver Strand Training Complex. Jeanne Lagorio, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Force Suicide Prevention Coordinator (standing), and Adam Curtis, NSW Preservation of the Force and Family Director (left) lead a discussion about suicide within the community. The training aims to break down the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues. Naval Special Warfare is the nation elite's maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:49
    VIRIN: 230914-N-LV695-1001
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Suicide Prevention
    SWCC
    Spouses
    NSW

