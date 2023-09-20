Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards [Image 2 of 3]

    FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity employees Anthony Bayles and Dustin Hoover (not pictured) were part of the In-Service Support OK-410(V) Emergent Repair Team selected for the Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Employees from NSWC Dahlgren Division named winners of the 3rd Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards

