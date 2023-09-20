FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees Farest Davis, left, and Joshua Fluck, who support the Integrated Combat Systems Department and were members of the AEGIS Modernization Team-Norfolk, were selected as recipients of the Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards. Not pictured are William Higginbotham and Matthew Ward.

