Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees Farest Davis, left, and Joshua Fluck, who support the Integrated Combat Systems Department and were members of the AEGIS Modernization Team-Norfolk, were selected as recipients of the Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards. Not pictured are William Higginbotham and Matthew Ward.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8042785
|VIRIN:
|230906-N-DE005-1042
|Resolution:
|2992x2992
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards [Image 3 of 3], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Employees from NSWC Dahlgren Division named winners of the 3rd Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT