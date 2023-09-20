Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards [Image 3 of 3]

    FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Diana Stefko 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division MK38 MOD4 Gun Weapon Systems Console Design and Integration Team, consisting of team members (pictured left to right) Christie Cons, Ryan Cervino, Joshua Assur and John Holder with the Integrated Engagement Department, was selected for the Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards. Not pictured are James Carsola and Luke Delozier.

    Employees from NSWC Dahlgren Division named winners of the 3rd Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards

