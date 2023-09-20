FY23 PEO IWS Excellence Awards

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division MK38 MOD4 Gun Weapon Systems Console Design and Integration Team, consisting of team members (pictured left to right) Christie Cons, Ryan Cervino, Joshua Assur and John Holder with the Integrated Engagement Department, was selected for the Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards. Not pictured are James Carsola and Luke Delozier.

