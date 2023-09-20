JACKSONVILLE, FL. (0August 22, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rinno Carrion, a dental technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dental clinic says, “As a work center specialist, my job is to coordinate pairing for the daily appointments. I also help with in-town referral appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FaceofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8042271
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-QA097-1006
|Resolution:
|1512x1878
|Size:
|573.51 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, appointment coordinator [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
