Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    appointment coordinator [Image 2 of 2]

    appointment coordinator

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (0August 22, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rinno Carrion, a dental technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dental clinic says, “As a work center specialist, my job is to coordinate pairing for the daily appointments. I also help with in-town referral appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FaceofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 8042271
    VIRIN: 230822-N-QA097-1006
    Resolution: 1512x1878
    Size: 573.51 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, appointment coordinator [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    mail clerk delivers
    appointment coordinator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dental technician
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville
    work center specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT