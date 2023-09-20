appointment coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (0August 22, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Rinno Carrion, a dental technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville dental clinic says, “As a work center specialist, my job is to coordinate pairing for the daily appointments. I also help with in-town referral appointments.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FaceofNHJax

Date Taken: 08.22.2023
Photo ID: 8042271
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US