mail clerk delivers

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 12, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Miyisha Barrett, a mailroom clerk at Naval Hospital Jacksonville mailroom, sorts mail. Barrett, a native of Washington, D.C., says, “I love to see sailors faces when they receive an expected letter or care package from their loved ones. It’s a real morale booster.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
