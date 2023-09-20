Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    mail clerk delivers [Image 1 of 2]

    mail clerk delivers

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 12, 2023) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Miyisha Barrett, a mailroom clerk at Naval Hospital Jacksonville mailroom, sorts mail. Barrett, a native of Washington, D.C., says, “I love to see sailors faces when they receive an expected letter or care package from their loved ones. It’s a real morale booster.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    mail clerk delivers
