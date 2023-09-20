Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes

Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, and Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham (right), commanding general, 7th Mission Support Command, and deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attended and provided remarks at the recognition ceremony held in honor of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany.

