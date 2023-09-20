Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, and Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham (right), commanding general, 7th Mission Support Command, and deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attended and provided remarks at the recognition ceremony held in honor of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8042218
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-JM046-7803
|Resolution:
|2611x3264
|Size:
|919.67 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT