Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes

Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, provided remarks during a recognition ceremony held for Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. “Gold Star Families shared a sacred bond – one that they did not ask to share,” said Furman.

