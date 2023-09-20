Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, provided remarks during a recognition ceremony held for Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. “Gold Star Families shared a sacred bond – one that they did not ask to share,” said Furman.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8042215
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-JM046-3071
|Resolution:
|4570x3264
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT