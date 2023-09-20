Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes

Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general, 7th Mission Support Command, and deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, provided remarks during a recognition ceremony held for Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. “As we gather today, we recognize that every Gold Star Mother and Family have in one way sacrificed for our beloved Nation,” she said. “We want you to know that your sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

