    Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes [Image 2 of 4]

    Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general, 7th Mission Support Command, and deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, provided remarks during a recognition ceremony held for Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. “As we gather today, we recognize that every Gold Star Mother and Family have in one way sacrificed for our beloved Nation,” she said. “We want you to know that your sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 08:36
    Photo ID: 8042216
    VIRIN: 230925-A-JM046-5660
    Resolution: 2903x3629
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

