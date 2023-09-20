Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general, 7th Mission Support Command, and deputy commanding general for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, provided remarks during a recognition ceremony held for Gold Star Mothers and Families Day on Sept. 25 at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany. “As we gather today, we recognize that every Gold Star Mother and Family have in one way sacrificed for our beloved Nation,” she said. “We want you to know that your sacrifices will never be forgotten.”
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 08:36
|Photo ID:
|8042216
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-JM046-5660
|Resolution:
|2903x3629
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes [Image 4 of 4], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kaiserslautern Military Community honors Gold Star Mothers, Families of fallen heroes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT