Hawaii Air National Guard Senior Airman Brock K. Aganos, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist assigned to Task Force Maui, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), facilitates access to select community members authorized to return to their residences in the initial stage of reentry operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 21:18 Photo ID: 8041630 VIRIN: 230925-Z-YU201-1061 Resolution: 5296x3531 Size: 12.6 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.