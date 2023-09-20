Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return

Hawaii National Guard Sgt. Raymund Gallardo, an indirect fire infantryman assigned to Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Maui, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), directs traffic for select community members authorized to return to their residences in the initial stage of reentry operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Location: LAHAINA, HI, US