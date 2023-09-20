Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return [Image 1 of 10]

    Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano, right, assigned to the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment interviews Hawaii Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Mose W. Matila, a security forces officer assigned to the 154th Security Forces Squadron, and member of Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 21:19
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    TAGS

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

