JRTC 23-10 Buddy Rig 82nd Airborne Division

Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade buddy rig their chutes during JRTC on Sept. 24, 2023, Alexandria, LA. The following jump will kick off the start of the Brigade's JRTC rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

