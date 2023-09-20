Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 23-10 Buddy Rig 82nd Airborne Division [Image 33 of 38]

    JRTC 23-10 Buddy Rig 82nd Airborne Division

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade buddy rig their chutes during JRTC on Sept. 24, 2023, Alexandria, LA. The following jump will kick off the start of the Brigade's JRTC rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 8041373
    VIRIN: 230924-A-ID763-6999
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 15.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    82nd Airborne Division
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    407th BSB
    82nd Airbore Division Sustainment Brigade

