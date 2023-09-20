MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guardsmen, present the colors prior during the Gold Star Mothers and Families Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2023. Air Force Honor Guard deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation, and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8040280
|VIRIN:
|230924-F-YW699-1011
|Resolution:
|2038x1359
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
