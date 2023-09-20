MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guardsmen, present the colors prior during the Gold Star Mothers and Families Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2023. Air Force Honor Guard deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation, and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

Date Taken: 09.24.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US
This work, Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members