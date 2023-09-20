Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members

Michele Carey, Gold Star Mother of USMC Corporal Barton Humlhanz, and Toni Gross, Gold Star Mother of U.S. Army Corporal Frank R. Gross, present the symbols of service and sacrifice during the Gold Star Mothers and Families Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2023. Since 1936, Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day has taken place to recognize the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

