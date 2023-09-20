Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members [Image 5 of 7]

    Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Michele Carey, Gold Star Mother of USMC Corporal Barton Humlhanz, and Toni Gross, Gold Star Mother of U.S. Army Corporal Frank R. Gross, present the symbols of service and sacrifice during the Gold Star Mothers and Families Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2023. Since 1936, Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day has taken place to recognize the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 10:04
    Photo ID: 8040283
    VIRIN: 230924-F-YW699-1018
    Resolution: 2547x1698
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

