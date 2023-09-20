Sealed with a Star, MacDill recognize Gold Star Mothers and Family Members

Retired Petty Officer First Class Evelyn Brady, American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. Tampa Bay treasurer and community service representative, speaks about her son during the Gold Star Mothers and Families Day at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2023.Brady’s son U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman Third Class Mohammed “MO” Haitham, was killed in action on Dec. 6, 2019, at Navy Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Since 1936, Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day has taken place to recognize the loved ones of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

