USCGC Myrtle Hazard observes Papua New Guinea Independence Day in Lae

The Duk Duks as photographed by the crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard during an observance of Papua New Guinea Independence Day in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Sept. 16, 2023, while on a 46-day expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, strengthening ties and security with regional partners. The recent patrol operation specifically supported the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's annual Operation Island Chief at the outset of the patrol and the broader U.S. Coast Guard's Operation Blue Pacific, further solidifying the U.S. commitment to resource security and regional stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Jose Blas)

