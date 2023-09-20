Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard observes Papua New Guinea Independence Day in Lae [Image 10 of 10]

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard observes Papua New Guinea Independence Day in Lae

    LAE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The Duk Duks as photographed by the crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard during an observance of Papua New Guinea Independence Day in Lae, Papua New Guinea, on Sept. 16, 2023, while on a 46-day expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, strengthening ties and security with regional partners. The recent patrol operation specifically supported the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's annual Operation Island Chief at the outset of the patrol and the broader U.S. Coast Guard's Operation Blue Pacific, further solidifying the U.S. commitment to resource security and regional stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Jose Blas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023
    Photo ID: 8039763
    VIRIN: 230916-G-G0020-1004
    Resolution: 1156x868
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: LAE, PG 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

