The Hedlesky's embrace as the crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns to Guam on Sept. 24, 2023, following a 46-day expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, strengthening ties and security with regional partners. The recent patrol operation specifically supported the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's annual Operation Island Chief at the outset of the patrol and the broader U.S. Coast Guard's Operation Blue Pacific, further solidifying the U.S. commitment to resource security and regional stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 01:03 Photo ID: 8039742 VIRIN: 230924-G-IA651-7207 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 3.55 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns to Guam following a 46-day expeditionary patrol [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.