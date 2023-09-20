Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns to Guam following a 46-day expeditionary patrol [Image 6 of 10]

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns to Guam following a 46-day expeditionary patrol

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Families wait on the pier as the crew of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns to Guam on Sept. 24, 2023, following a 46-day expeditionary patrol in the Pacific, strengthening ties and security with regional partners. The recent patrol operation specifically supported the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's annual Operation Island Chief at the outset of the patrol and the broader U.S. Coast Guard's Operation Blue Pacific, further solidifying the U.S. commitment to resource security and regional stability. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    This work, USCGC Myrtle Hazard returns to Guam following a 46-day expeditionary patrol [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Myrtle Hazard crew concludes 46-day patrol in the Pacific, strengthening ties and security with regional partners

    expeditionary
    Coast Guard
    Blue Pacific
    WPC 1139

