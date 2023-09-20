621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War

U.S. military service members with the 721st Contingency Response Squadron and 821st CRS watch as C-17 Globemaster III aircraft stationed out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord lands at Schoonover Landing Zone, Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Sept. 21, 2023. From Sept. 20-22, Airmen with the 721st and 821st CRS operated Schoonover LZ to support multiple aircraft with the 62nd Airlift Squadron assigned to JB Lewis-McChord during the total force training exercise. The 721st CRS utilized this mission to integrate observers with a partner contingency response unit from Puerto Rico as well as an Air Mobility Command operations support squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

