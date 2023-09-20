U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Toby Herring, left, an 821st Contingency Response Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of mission training and air traffic control, perform dynamic cone penetrometer tests on the fight line to understand the soil’s compaction and its weight barring capacity with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quintin Curry, right, a 721st CRS air traffic controller, at Schoonover Landing Zone, Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Sept. 20, 2023. From Sept. 20-22, Airmen with the 721st and 821st CRS operated Schoonover LZ to support multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 62nd Airlift Squadron assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington during the total force training exercise. The 721st CRS utilized this mission to integrate observers with a partner contingency response unit from Puerto Rico as well as an Air Mobility Command operations support squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 8039291 VIRIN: 230920-F-BQ943-1287 Resolution: 8070x4567 Size: 8.6 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.