    621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 3 of 4]

    621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Isaac Galvan, 721st Contingency Response Squadron defense force superintendent, surveys the flight line at Schoonover Landing Zone, Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Sept. 21, 2023. From Sept. 20-22, Airmen with the 721st and 821st CRS operated Schoonover LZ to support multiple aircraft with the 62nd Airlift Squadron assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washing during the total force training exercise. The 721st CRS utilized this mission to integrate observers with a partner contingency response unit from Puerto Rico as well as an Air Mobility Command operations support squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

