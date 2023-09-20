U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Cole Mulkey, from San Antonio, calibrates an electrical component aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 23, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 8039258 VIRIN: 230923-N-NX635-1016 Resolution: 4912x6140 Size: 3.22 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Prepares To Calibrate Component [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.