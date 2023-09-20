Sailor Prepares To Calibrate Component

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Cole Mulkey, from San Antonio, calibrates an electrical component aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 23, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8039258
|VIRIN:
|230923-N-NX635-1016
|Resolution:
|4912x6140
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
