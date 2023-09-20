Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Secures A Chain [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailor Secures A Chain

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Hunter Redfern, from Helena, Montana, secures a chain on an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 23, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

