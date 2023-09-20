Sailor Secures A Chain

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Hunter Redfern, from Helena, Montana, secures a chain on an aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 23, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

