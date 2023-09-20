386th AEW Fire Dept. Conducts HazMat Training

Members from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department prepare to respond to a simulated chemical spill during a department-wide hazardous material training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. The firefighters were evaluated on their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

