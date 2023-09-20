386th AEW Fire Dept. Conducts HazMat Training

A member from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department removes his gas mask during a department-wide hazardous material training, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. The firefighters were evaluated on their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

Date Taken: 09.18.2023