    386th AEW Fire Dept. Conducts HazMat Training [Image 1 of 9]

    386th AEW Fire Dept. Conducts HazMat Training

    KUWAIT

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron's Fire Department conduct simulated decontamination procedures for a firefighter who responded to a chemical spill, during a department-wide hazardous material training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. The firefighters were evaluated on their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    This work, 386th AEW Fire Dept. Conducts HazMat Training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    HazMat Training
    386th AEW
    386th ECES
    Fire Dawgs

