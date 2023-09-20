Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW Incentive Flight [Image 6 of 7]

    193rd SOW Incentive Flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd SOW Airmen conduct a training flight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2023. Select members of units across the 193rd SOW boarded the flight as an opportunity to experience the aircraft off the ground and learn more about the operational mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Diana Snyder)

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    MC-130J
    MC-130J Commando II
    193rd SOW

