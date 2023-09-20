193rd SOW Incentive Flight

193rd SOW Airmen conduct a training flight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2023. Select members of units across the 193rd SOW boarded the flight as an opportunity to experience the aircraft off the ground and learn more about the operational mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Diana Snyder)
