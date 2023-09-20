Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW Incentive Flight [Image 3 of 7]

    193rd SOW Incentive Flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Members of the 193rd Special Operations Wing board an EC-130J for an incentive flight in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2023. Airmen were selected from units across the wing to experience the EC130J off the ground and learn more about the 193rd’s operational mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Diana Snyder)

    This work, 193rd SOW Incentive Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

