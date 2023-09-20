Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 7]

    193rd SOW Incentive Flight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Glass, a pilot with the 193rd Special Operations Group, commands the flight of an EC-130J in Middletown, Pennsylvania, May 20, 2023. Select members of units across the 193rd SOW boarded the flight as an opportunity to experience the aircraft off the ground and learn more about the operational mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Diana Snyder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 11:30
    Photo ID: 8038887
    VIRIN: 230520-Z-OJ176-1075
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 193rd SOW Incentive Flight [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Diana Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PA Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    Flight
    EC-130
    193rd SOW
    193rd Special Operations Group

