An F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs a practice flyover at Tybee Island, Georgia, Sept 13, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team is in Savannah taking part in the Air Force’s historic William Tell competition taking place Sept. 11-15 at the Air Dominance Center located at the Savannah Air National Guard base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8028599
|VIRIN:
|230913-Z-PJ280-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|TYBEE ISLAND BEACH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
