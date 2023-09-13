Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023

    TYBEE ISLAND BEACH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    An F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs a practice flyover at Tybee Island, Georgia, Sept 13, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team is in Savannah taking part in the Air Force’s historic William Tell competition taking place Sept. 11-15 at the Air Dominance Center located at the Savannah Air National Guard base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 15:33
    Photo ID: 8028599
    VIRIN: 230913-Z-PJ280-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: TYBEE ISLAND BEACH, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Combat Readiness Training Center
    Air Dominance Center
    Air Superiority
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23

