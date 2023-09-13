Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023 [Image 6 of 10]

    Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023

    TYBEE ISLAND BEACH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Spectators gather on the Tybee Island Beach pier to watch a F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, perform an aerial demonstration at Tybee Island, Georgia, Sept 13, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team is in Savannah taking part in the Air Force’s historic William Tell competition taking place Sept. 11-15 at the Air Dominance Center located at the Savannah Air National Guard base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    This work, Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptor
    Combat Readiness Training Center
    Air Dominance Center
    Air Superiority
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23

