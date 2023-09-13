Air Dominance Center showcases F-22 Raptor over Tybee Island Beach during William Tell 2023

An F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot, assigned to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, performs a practice flyover at Tybee Island, Georgia, Sept 13, 2023. The F-22 Demo Team is in Savannah taking part in the Air Force’s historic William Tell competition taking place Sept. 11-15 at the Air Dominance Center located at the Savannah Air National Guard base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

