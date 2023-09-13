USS America Commemorates 73rd anniversary of Battle of Incheon

YELLOW SEA (Sep. 14, 2023) The Cheon Wong Bong-class Republic of Korea ship, ROKS No Jeok Bong (LST 689), along with the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), commemorates the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Incheon. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

