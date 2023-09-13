USS America Commemorates 73rd anniversary of Battle of Incheon

America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group man the rails during a pass and review exercise in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Incheon. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

