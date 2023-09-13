Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Commemorates 73rd anniversary of Battle of Incheon [Image 4 of 9]

    USS America Commemorates 73rd anniversary of Battle of Incheon

    YELLOW SEA

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    YELLOW SEA (Sep. 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observe a formation steaming exercise along with Republic of Korea Daegu-class frigate ROKS Seoul (FFG 821), right, and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331), left, in commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Incheon. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

