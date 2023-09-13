Commander, NSWC, briefs APEX Attendees

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, delivers remarks to attendees of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) Senior Executive Orientation Program during a tour of Naval Special Warfare facilities, Sept. 15, 2023. APEX is a two-week DoD introductory course for newly appointed senior executives to give them a practical and theoretical understanding of DoD organizations and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Felicito Rustique)

