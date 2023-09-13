Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, delivers remarks to attendees of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) Senior Executive Orientation Program during a tour of Naval Special Warfare facilities, Sept. 15, 2023. APEX is a two-week DoD introductory course for newly appointed senior executives to give them a practical and theoretical understanding of DoD organizations and mission critical DoD processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Felicito Rustique)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|8026971
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-IZ292-1052
|Resolution:
|3276x2184
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, NSWC, briefs APEX Attendees [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Felicito Rustique Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT