    Commander, NSWC, briefs APEX Attendees [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, NSWC, briefs APEX Attendees

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Felicito Rustique Jr. 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, delivers remarks to attendees of the Advanced Professional Executive (APEX) Senior Executive Orientation Program during a tour of Naval Special Warfare facilities, Sept. 15, 2023. APEX is a two-week DoD introductory course for newly appointed senior executives to give them a practical and theoretical understanding of DoD organizations and mission critical DoD processes.

